Mercy Hospital Ada hosted a Pinwheel Celebration Garden Dedication Tuesday at the hospital.
The ceremony was intended to be a time of dedication and reflection, as well as a celebration of patients who had recovered from COVID-19, the pandemic disease caused by the novel coronavirus, also known as SARS-CoV-2.
Bruce Mayhan, Director of Laboratory Services at Mercy Hospital, spoke on behalf of his brother Steve Mayhan, who was the first COVID-19 patient to be admitted to Mercy Hospital Ada, and the first to be discharged.
"He was in the ICU for 14 days," Mayhan said. "He was sent to a long-term acute care facility, and was there for 10 days. He then recovered at home, and is doing great now."
Mayhan said the ceremony was a great memorial and a great recognition.
"I honestly can't tell you what the experience was like because I was unconscious," Allen Grissom, who was treated for COVID-19, said. "I was in the ICU here for probably close to a month. They sent me to an LTACH (Long Term Acute Care Hospitals) unit in Shawnee. From there, I had to go to Norman to rehab to learn to walk again."
Grissom, whose voice cracked slightly as he spoke, said he learned that he "coded" at least once during his stay, meaning he require resuscitation and mechanical ventilation.
"It's just, I don't know," Grissom said. "I'm just glad to be here."
Each pinwheel placed in the garden represented a COVID19 patient discharged from Mercy Hospital Ada.
