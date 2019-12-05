Mercy Hospital Ada hosted a blessing and ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday for a new $600,000 3D mammography imaging suite. Mercy Health Foundation Ada, Valley View Foundation, Mercy Hospital Auxiliary and Rhynes and Rhodes Furniture were noted as among key donors to the project.
"The new 3D mammography equipment will help to see cancer sooner and more accurately. 3D mammography is a better diagnostic tool for women with dense breasts. 3D imaging also has fewer callbacks due to false positive findings, and this leads to less anxiety for those patients," said Mercy's imaging director, Sonny Janes.
Janes added: "Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in women. The secret to stop the loss of life from this tragic diagnosis is early detection."
Prayers of blessing were presented by Mercy Ada President Todd Ferrell and Deacon Dennis Fine and were joined by Tom Bolitho, John Burnett, Allyson McElroy, Kristy Bolen, Cindy Standlee, Sister Catherine Darcy and Dr. Audra Cook for prayers of intercession. The blessing was followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Ada Area Chamber of Commerce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.