Mercy Hospital sponsors Fireball Classic

Pictured are Dr. Shirley Mixon, Ada Sunrise Rotary Executive Secretary; Todd Essary, Executive Director of the Mercy Health Foundation; Al Hibbett, Director of Imaging Services, Mercy Hospital Ada and Ada Sunrise Rotarian; Terence Farrell, President, Mercy Hospital Ada, Scott Tulane, Vice President / Chief Operations Officer at Mercy and President Elect of Ada Sunrise Rotary, Shannon Nelligan, Licensed Professional Nurse at Mercy and Ada Sunrise Rotarian, and Dr. Christine Pappas, Fireball Classic Race Director.