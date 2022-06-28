Mercy Hospital sponsors Fireball Classic

Mercy Hospital donated $5000 to Ada Sunrise Rotary to be the Race Sponsor of the 2022 Fireball Classic. The Fireball Classic raises money for the Back to School Basics program that provides school supplies to children in Pontotoc County.
Pictured are Dr. Shirley Mixon, Ada Sunrise Rotary Executive Secretary; Todd Essary, Executive Director of the Mercy Health Foundation; Al Hibbett, Director of Imaging Services, Mercy Hospital Ada and Ada Sunrise Rotarian; Terence Farrell, President, Mercy Hospital Ada, Scott Tulane, Vice President / Chief Operations Officer at Mercy and President Elect of Ada Sunrise Rotary, Shannon Nelligan, Licensed Professional Nurse at Mercy and Ada Sunrise Rotarian, and Dr. Christine Pappas, Fireball Classic Race Director.
Registration in the Fireball Classic is still open. Please visit https://hub.enmotive.com/events/2022-fireball-classic-memorial to sign up to participate virtually or in person.
