Mercy Hospital Ada names new president

Officials with the Mercy health system announced Tuesday that Terence Farrell will assume the role of president of Mercy Hospital Ada on Feb. 25.
Farrell, originally from Long Island, New York, has spent the last 15 years working in small communities and is excited to call Ada home, hospital officials said in a prepared statement.
“It was very clear that this is where we wanted to live and work when my wife and I saw how tight-knit and family-friendly Ada is,” Farrell said. “I am really looking forward to creating new relationships, partnerships and collaborations with the people of Ada and the surrounding areas over the coming months. I’m already so impressed by everyone’s commitment to sustaining and improving the health of our community.”
A fellow of the American College of Health Care Executives, Farrell received his master’s degree in health administration from the University of St. Francis in Joliet, Illinois. He has worked in health care administration for nearly 30 years.
Farrell and his wife, Maliea, have six children and 10 grandchildren. Four of their children also chose careers in health care. Their two youngest children will relocate to Ada with the family.
Prior to joining Mercy, Farrell was the administrator of Herrin Hospital in Herrin, Illinois, part of Southern Illinois Healthcare. He also held previous positions as vice president of professional and support services at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, Kentucky, and chief resource officer for support services at St. Vincent’s Health Services in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.
