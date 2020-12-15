Safety is always a top priority in health care, though never more so than in 2020. Despite unprecedented challenges, Mercy Hospital Ada earned an A grade from The Leapfrog Group – its second A grade in a row – demonstrating a continued commitment to patient safety. Earlier this month, the Leapfrog Group also recognized Mercy Hospital Ada with a top rural hospital award.
Leapfrog’s Safety Grade assesses hospitals nationwide based on the outcomes of their efforts to prevent medical errors, infections and other patient harm, and gives traditional letter grades that reflect their ability to keep their patients safe. Mercy Hospital Ada was among only approximately one-third of the 2,600 hospitals graded to receive an A.
“Our co-workers have faced hardships of truly historic proportions this year,” Terence Farrell, president of Mercy Hospital Ada said. “We could not be more proud of the way they have bonded together to manage this pandemic never losing focus on safety. These two recognitions from the Leapfrog Group are a direct reflection of our co-workers’ commitment and dedication to excellence and providing the highest quality care possible.”
Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City also received an A grade along with Mercy hospitals in the following communities in other states: Fort Smith and Northwest Arkansas; Joplin, St. Louis and Washington in Missouri.
Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog assessment uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice per year. The methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
To see Mercy’s full grade details, and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visitwww.hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.
