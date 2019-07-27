Mercy Health Foundation Ada recently funded 11 2019 internal hospital grant awards benefiting Mercy Hospital Ada in the amount of $103,493. Grants range from $2,951 to $30,000 and are allocated to improve community health care. 

Over the past eight years, Mercy Health Foundation Ada has funded more than 100internal hospital grants. These grants totaled more than $1.5 million supporting innovation, patient crisis, departmental improvements and patient safety and satisfaction. This year’s funding supports the hospital care management patient assistance program, a hospital-shared 1,000-pound patient lift, a cancer center infusion renovation, labor and delivery unit comfort equipment, transport monitors for ICU and the emergency department and vital sign machines for floors two and three north.

Tags