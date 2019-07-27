Mercy Health Foundation Ada recently funded 11 2019 internal hospital grant awards benefiting Mercy Hospital Ada in the amount of $103,493. Grants range from $2,951 to $30,000 and are allocated to improve community health care.
Over the past eight years, Mercy Health Foundation Ada has funded more than 100internal hospital grants. These grants totaled more than $1.5 million supporting innovation, patient crisis, departmental improvements and patient safety and satisfaction. This year’s funding supports the hospital care management patient assistance program, a hospital-shared 1,000-pound patient lift, a cancer center infusion renovation, labor and delivery unit comfort equipment, transport monitors for ICU and the emergency department and vital sign machines for floors two and three north.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.