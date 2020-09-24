The Mercy health system has expanded options for seniors in southern Oklahoma with the addition of a senior behavioral health unit at Mercy Hospital Ada.
The short-term inpatient unit is designed to provide compassionate mental health services for people over age 65. The 10-bed unit opened in mid-September and is staffed by a psychiatrist and an interdisciplinary team of caregivers.
“We saw a real need for additional behavioral and mental health services in our community,” said Terence Farrell, president of Mercy Hospital Ada. “Everyone is under additional stress during these unprecedented times, and we’ve all been impacted by this pandemic. There’s no shame in seeking help. We really see this as a way to continue serving our community and providing new health care options close to home.”
Patients are assessed for a range of symptoms including long-term depression, anxiety, paranoia, memory loss, hallucinations, sudden confusion, social withdrawal, sleep changes, fatigue, change in weight and thoughts of worthlessness or suicide.
Admitted patients receive a complete psychiatric evaluation and medical examination to determine a comprehensive treatment plan. The program features cognitive and non-cognitive therapies for patients needing help with dementia, stress management, assertiveness training, communication skills, conflict resolution, coping, grief and loss resolution. The unit offers group, family and individual therapy.
“One benefit of this unit being located inside of Mercy Hospital Ada is that patients have access to a 24-hour pharmacy and dietary services,” Farrell said. “We can also quickly address any kind of medical crisis that may occur in this older population.”
The program educates patients on how to manage their medication at home and offers training on healthy living habits.
Mercy Behavioral Health in Ada can be reached at (580) 421-1234.
