Mercy Cancer Center to host open house

Mercy Hospital Ada Cancer Center will host a come-and-go open house in the new second-floor area from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.
As a local provider of oncology care to residents, the Cancer Center has offered cancer care close to home for those in need of treatment. The Cancer Center has recently relocated within Mercy Hospital Ada to the second floor, providing expanded room for patients and family members.
“Moving the medical oncology clinic and chemotherapy infusion center to the second floor has given us much-needed space, allowing us to increase treatment chairs to 12 and decrease wait time,” said Marietta Carter, manager of the center. “Convenient Cancer Center parking and check-in continues to occur in the first floor south Cancer Center entrance, and radiation therapy patients are still served in that area as well.”
Mercy Cancer Center Ada’s comprehensive community cancer program has been accredited with commendation by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer. This distinction has been held continuously since 1970. Mercy’s oncology nurses are also all Oncology Nursing Society Chemotherapy and Biotherapy certified.
“Mercy Cancer Center’s expansion is a huge benefit to our patients,” Carter said. “We have always taken pride in our ability to provide expert cancer care while preventing patients from traveling long distances. Our new, spacious exam and infusion rooms will improve the patient experience even more.”
Mercy Hospital Ada is located at 430 N. Monte Vista St. in Ada. For more information about Mercy Cancer Center, call 580-421-1141.
