Mercy Cancer Center expanding in Ada

Mercy Cancer Center will expand services to a new location within Mercy Hospital Ada’s main campus Aug. 5.
Mercy has invested over $42,000 in newly renovated space on the hospital’s second floor, where the west wing will be dedicated to providing cancer care.
The expanded location adds over 4,000 square feet and will house Mercy Clinic Oncology and Hematology. It will include two chemotherapy infusion rooms, one non-chemo infusion/injection room, 12 treatment recliners and a bed, allowing for five more treatments at a time than Mercy Cancer Center’s current service area.
Renovation and equipment costs were funded by Mercy Health Foundation Ada, Wanda Barnes (in memory of Frank Barnes), Mercy Auxiliary and Dr. Bruce Vanhorn. The space will also honor Tyler Merriman and transportation funds gifted in his memory by Team Tyman Love Legacy Corp.
“We are here to offer the best cancer care for every patient who enters our hospital, making sure they get the services they need,” said Terence Farrell, president of Mercy Hospital Ada. “The expansion of the Cancer Center continues the tradition of providing healing services to our communities.”
In addition to chemotherapy services, Mercy Cancer Center provides radiation therapy with the Elekta Synergy Linear Accelerator, a technology that allows radiation directly to the tumor while sparing healthy tissue. Radiation therapy will remain in the current first floor location.
The mammography department is also being expanded and, beginning in October, will offer 3D mammography and stereotactic breast biopsy.
“Mercy Cancer Center’s expansion within the main Mercy Ada campus will be a huge benefit to our patients,” said Marietta Carter, RN, BSN, OCN, manager of the center. “We have always taken pride in our ability to provide expert cancer care while preventing patients from traveling long distances. Our new, spacious exam and infusion rooms will improve the patient experience even more.”
For the 49th consecutive year, Mercy Cancer Center at Mercy Hospital Ada has earned accreditation from the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer. The latest three-year designation recognizes the center for improving survival and quality of life for cancer patients. The center is one of only 10 in the state with this accreditation.
Led by medical oncologist Dr. Ashtami Banavali and radiation oncologists Dr. David Olek and Dr. Astrid Morrison, the Cancer Center team of nurses, radiation therapists, patient navigator, financial counselor and pharmacists strives to provide personalized care using advanced technology.
For more information about Mercy Cancer Center, call 580-421-1141.
