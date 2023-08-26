Four Mercy co-workers were each awarded full scholarships to attend the licensed practical nursing (LPN) program at Pontotoc Technology Center.
The co-workers currently serve as patient care associates in the emergency department and medical surgical unit at Mercy Hospital Ada.
Mercy hosted a signing ceremony for scholarship recipients Alexia Franklin, Roudee Humphers, Mireya Mata and Kenda McCraw. Leaders and co-workers attended the ceremony to celebrate and encourage the recipients before the fall semester begins.
“We can’t think of a better way to invest in our community and the future of our co-workers than funding their education,” said Cindy Standlee, chief nursing officer at Mercy Hospital Ada. “Each of these co-workers dreams of one day becoming a nurse, and we’re so excited they’ll get their education and continue to serve patients in Pontotoc County.”
Scholarship recipients are required to continue working full-time at Mercy for one year after completing the LPN program.
