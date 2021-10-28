Mercy and The Women's Clinic team up to sxpand OB/GYN services, deliver babies in Ada

Mercy and The Women’s Clinic, formerly known as Central Oklahoma Family Medical Center, are teaming up to expand OB/GYN services in Pontotoc County.
Dr. John Siegle, Dr. Mahate Parker, Rachel Sloan, APRN-CNM and Elizabeth Thompson, PA-C at The Women’s Clinic will continue to provide labor and delivery and gynecologic care for patients at Mercy Hospital Ada. A new OB/GYN, two midwives and one licensed clinical social worker specializing in women’s needs will join The Women’s Clinic in January 2022 to serve more female patients and pregnant moms. On site ultrasound and behavioral health services are also available at the clinic.
“This collaboration with Mercy is the first of its kind in our community and came at a perfect time as The Clinic experiences exponential growth in patient volumes,” said Brenda Ware, chief executive officer of The Clinic, The Women’s Clinic and The Kids Clinic. “We are eager to work with Mercy to increase access to health care for women and infants. This is truly a community centered model with an emphasis on high quality care and a positive patient experience.”
Mercy is committed to delivering babies and growing the Mercy Birth Place at Mercy Hospital Ada. The team at Mercy Hospital Ada has delivered between 400 to 500 babies every year since 2014 with 485 deliveries so far in 2021.
“We’re thrilled to strengthen our longtime relationship with The Clinic as they bring more labor and delivery providers to the Ada community,” said Terence Farrell, president of Mercy Hospital Ada. “Mercy will always be here as a safe place to welcome babies into this world in Ada.”
Mercy Health Foundation Ada has raised nearly $1 million to renovate and update Mercy Birth Place. Construction is expected to begin next year. In addition, Mercy in Ada will continue to care for the tiniest babies who need Level II NICU care in Pontotoc County.
Mercy Clinic OB/GYN – Ada will close Nov. 30 and patients will be referred to The Women’s Clinic or provider of their choice. Mercy wishes Dr. Brian Roehl and Dr. Lacey Howard well as they each move to new communities with their families.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.