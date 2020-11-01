Take the first step in protecting your skin's health with a complimentary skin cancer screening at Mercy. The free skin cancer screening event will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 3 at Mercy Cancer Center at Mercy Hospital Ada.
Those interested are asked to register in advance by calling 580-421-1282.
Attendees should park near the south entrance of the hospital at 430 N. Monte Vista St., enter through the south cancer center door and follow the signs to the radiation department. Symptom screening is required upon arrival, and people are asked to wear a mask. Social distancing and all COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken to protect patients and co-workers.
