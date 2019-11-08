A memorial march and rally celebrating the life of Anthony Meely will run from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Marchers will meet at the corner of Main Street and Townsend, then march to the Ada Police Department. Following the march, participants will go to Harris Park to celebrate Meely’s life and birthday. People are encouraged to bring food.
AIM Indian Territory, Black Lives Matter OKC and Meely’s family are hosting the event.
Meely, 36, died in early October after an altercation with police near a northwest Ada apartment complex. The cause of his death is still under investigation.
Some people have criticized the way Ada police handled the altercation.
