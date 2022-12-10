Representatives from several agencies were on hand Thursday at a meeting to discuss area homelessness.
The meeting was hosted by the Pontotoc County Homeless Task Force.
Sarah Frye, director of Ada Homeless Services, said the meeting was held to “put to rest some of the rumors going around,” and allow those in attendance to ask questions about the situation.
Frye said that homelessness is entangled with a lot of other issues, such as health, mental health and sobriety issues.
Rumors going around include, because Ada has homeless services and shelters, that that may be attracting homeless people and transients to town, and that people are being bussed in from other counties.
Angie Stout, assistant Ada city manager, represented the city.
“We get calls at the city, a lot,” she said.
Stout said the questions range from ‘Why are people bussing people into Ada and dropping them off here,’ which, she said, “is not accurate and true,” to people reporting break-ins to vacant houses, etc.
Speaking about the meeting, Stout said, “I’m glad that you’re here. And, like I said, this is just a start to get the conversation going and let the community know that we’re aware, we’re listening to your feedback, we’re interested in your feedback, and it’s going to take us all working together to try and help those in need and to also help each other and keep our communities safe.”
Stout said there were a couple of instances where people from outside the county brought a homeless person and dropped the people off in front of Mama T’s Bread and Blessings Homeless Shelter in Ada. She said Ada Police Chief Carl Allen notified the counties from which the people were brought and warned them that that sort of practice was unacceptable.
“We could outdo them if they wanted to do that,” Allen, who also attended the meeting, said.
Jeremy Johnson, executive director of Mama T’s, also attended the meeting and said Mama T’s has certain rules and doesn’t accept just anyone.
Johnson provided information about the shelter, but also spoke about stigmas associated with homelessness.
“The biggest thing is, I think there’s this stigma with the homeless that a lot of people are under the assumption that if they (homeless people) just get a job, that it will change for them,” Johnson said. “And sometimes that is the case, but more and more it’s not just about getting a job, it’s about dealing with the underlying issues that have caused them to become homeless.”
Johnson indicated he understands how people feel when they see a person standing on a corner who may look like an undesirable.
“I’ve been guilty of it,” he said. “I’ve driven down the road and saw a guy on the corner, I’m like, ‘Why doesn’t he just get a job?’ But when you meet these people on a daily basis and you see the things that are causing those homeless issues, you start to realize it’s not as simple as ‘get a job.’”
Police Chief
Chief Allen echoed that sentiment, and indicated that some people may believe services such as Mama T’s is attracting a criminal element to the area, but indicated he has learned that not everything is as it seems.
“Every time that I would see somebody in a certain fashion with a backpack or a bicycle or something like that, I thought to myself, ‘That’s because of Mama T’s,’”
Allen said. “But when we dug into things, when my officers started giving me data, because I requested data for study purposes so we could identify some issues, I found real quickly the Mama T’s folks; they’ve got a place to stay, they’ve got food, they’ve got goals in mind, so they’re not the ones out committing the crimes.”
Allen indicated the majority of criminals that the department deals with often have issues with addiction and mental health.
“And a good percentage of them, I would hazard to guess at least 90%, they home base in Pontotoc County,” he said. “They’re not shipped in from anywhere. They live here. These folks are the same -- or relatives or grandkids of -- people I arrested back in the ‘80s and ‘90s. So, nothing has really changed. Maybe the number of what you see in the street, the people with the bicycles and the backpacks are higher now than we’ve ever seen before, and we notice it more because of the aspect of social media.”
Allen said if a lot of stuff gets blasted on social media, it gets noticed.
“I’m not saying that this isn’t a crisis, because it is, but it magnifies that in our eyes, and makes it maybe a bigger problem than what it is,” he said.
Allen also addressed people squatting in vacant houses, and also on changes to certain laws and penalties that may have contributed to the current situation.
“On the law enforcement side of things, we have a lot of issues with people breaking into vacant homes,” Allen said. “Of course, if you’re homeless, and you’re out on the street and it’s colder than Hades outside, you’re going to look for a place to get inside where you can warm up, so that’s the nature of the beast.”
Allen indicated that agencies involved need to approach the underlying issues, such as the mental health aspect and addiction to drugs. He also spoke about law changes that may have contributed to the current crisis.
“My perspective may be a little bit unique in this, but I think some of the law enforcement penalties that have been lowered and changed have contributed to some of this,” Allen said. “Because, if we arrest someone for certain crimes, they’re probably going to be out quicker than we can get the paperwork done. And those are some things that maybe the Legislation can work on, but we need to talk to the Legislators and do this from 360 degrees.”
One person in attendance, a local business owner, said one of the things that gives Ada a bad image is drug abusers who leave their meth and heroin needles laying around.
“And some businesses have public bathrooms and have to lock them now because people are going into them and shooting up,” he said.
Allen asked the man if he had experienced that himself, or if it was something he saw on social media.
“I’ve experienced it, yes,” the man replied.
Allen said he encourages anyone with concerns to give him a call at the police department to discuss the matter.
“You may have to leave a message, but I will get back to you,” he said.
Mama T’s
Mama T’s Homeless Shelter can house up to 42 people.
Johnson said Mama T’s is a high-barrier shelter which does not accept anyone who has violent or sexual offenses on their record.
“Because we have men, women and children at the shelter,” Johnson said. “We also drug test. When they come in, they’re given seven to 10 days to get acclimated to being there. During that time, they’re expected to get up at 6 a.m., Monday through Friday. On the weekends, we let them sleep in. During that time, they’re expected to do chores around the shelter and help with the operations of the shelter as far as cleaning up after themselves, cooking their own meals, that type of thing.”
Jonson said after the 10-day period, they sit down with him, or a case worker and they plan out what their goals are.
“Sometimes it’s as simple as (someone needing a Social Security card, a birth certificate), sometimes it’s more complicated (such as taking care of fines or child support),” Johnson said. “Because we don’t want somebody sitting in the shelter avoiding child support, avoiding their fines, we want them to leave in a better position than they were when they came in.”
Jonson said the average stay is between three and four months, which, he indicated, allows enough time for people to get back on their feet.
In conclusion
Frye indicated that if a resident sees a person who may be homeless -- such as sleeping behind a dumpster or the like -- they call Ada Homeless Services or call the police department, so that they can make contact and assist the person.
(Editor’s note: The passage of State Questions 780 and 781, and lack of funding which was supposed to be distributed to Oklahoma counties after the questions passed, was mentioned at the meeting. The Ada News will run a separate story in the future addressing those concerns.)
