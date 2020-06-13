EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first of a two-part series in which The Ada News sits down with the women of the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office, Ada Police Department and Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Department.
The Ada News recently had an opportunity to speak with a group of police officers and Sheriff’s deputies who serve Ada, Pontotoc County and the Chickasaw Nation. Each officer spoke about their decision to become a law enforcement officer and about what they find most rewarding about their job.
In this two-part series, The Ada News will introduce these officers and deputies, then explore the role they play within their departments and the community at-large.
We begin with the introduction of four Ada police officers.
Jussely Canada — Ada Police Department
Jussely Canada has wanted to be a police officer as long as she can remember. Following her father’s lead, she began doing ride-along’s with Ada police officers when she was 18 years-old. She learned she was able to do the “physical and mental stuff,” as she puts it, and decided her lifelong career goal was achievable.
Canada’s favorite aspect of law enforcement is intervention — being able to be in the right place at the right time to intervene in someone’s life in such a way as to divert them from taking a wrong turn in life.
“I like it when someone walks up to me and says, ‘Remember that one time you arrested me? You changed my life,’” Canada said. “Every day is different. It’s a different challenge every day — you run into different emotions and it’s hard to keep them in sometimes.
“I would like more people to come up and talk to us and see what we do day-to-day. Go on a ride-along with us and see what we deal with. We’re working in a man’s world even today.”
Canada said she doesn’t see herself as a female police officer.
“I do just as much as the guys do on my shift,” she said. “I don’t see myself as a female or a male — I see myself as a police officer. We’re family.”
Taylor Lowe — Ada Police Department
Taylor Lowe, of Mansfield, Texas, came to Ada to attend East Central University on a soccer scholarship. After spending some time as a biology major, she eventually decided to pursue her interest in law enforcement and switched majors.
Lowe is a graduate of ECU’s COPS program with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. She said she grew to like life in the Ada area and becoming an Ada police officer seemed like a natural fit for her.
Helping people — specifically, helping families in domestic violence situations is something Lowe said she finds particularly rewarding.
“I enjoy being able to help connect with women,” Lowe said. “Being a woman, it’s a lot easier for me to connect with them versus a male police officer.”
We have a different perspective. Females have a different outlook on things than males do. We can offer a shared experience with male officers and be able to serve the community with them. The younger kids can see that they can do this too, that it’s not just a man’s job. Shop with a cop, I really enjoy that.
With everything going on in the world, not just Ada, we are here to help and we do care about everybody.
Definitely go for it. Don’t stop just because someone might say you’re too small or you’re a female and can’t do that or you’re not strong enough — they definitely are.
Ana Martin — Ada Police Department
Ana Martin’s journey to Ada is unique. Born in Havana, Cuba, Martin immigrated to the United States in 2004. She first settled in Miami, Florida, before moving to Ada. For Martin, becoming a police officer was a lifelong dream which, initially, seemed an impossible thing to accomplish.
“I always wanted to be a police officer since I was a kid, but that was not going to be an option in Cuba,” Martin said.
Determined to make her dream a reality, Martin began a journey that would take her from Cuba, across the gulf to the United States, eventually leading her to Ada, the town she now calls home.
For Martin, helping others is the most rewarding aspect of law enforcement.
“When people are at their worst moment and you’re there to help them or to listen to them,” she said. “That’s very rewarding.”
Martin said she thinks it’s important that women are represented in law enforcement.
“It’s important because we also have females out there, and sometimes females… we want another female to listen to us, we want another female to be on the same page as us and we feel like a female may better understand us than a male police officer,” she said.
Stephanie Woods — Ada Police Department
For Stephanie Woods, serving the public is the family business.
“I grew up around a lot of firemen, police officers and nurses, and I think police officers were the ones I enjoyed watching and interacting with the most, so I think that’s what led me to go in that direction,” Woods said.
Originally a deputy for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Woods said throughout her time in law enforcement she’s come to appreciate the significance of often being someone’s last line of defense.
“Knowing that you can help people when they’re in a time of crisis that’s out of their control and they can’t handle it (is very rewarding),” Woods said. “A lot of people don’t realize that some officers are able to help in mental health situations. They think we’re just there to arrest people and that’s not always true.
“Sometimes people have been through traumatizing situations and they’re not comfortable dealing with a male officer. It’s important that we have females to deal with those kinds of situations.”
