Meet and Greet with ECU President Godwin

East Central University is hosting an Ada area meet and greet for newly appointed President Wendell Godwin. ECU alums and Ada area residents are invited to attend this come and go event from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday at ECU’s Bill S. Cole University Center. This event is free and open to the public. Coffee and donuts will be provided.
The Regional University System of Oklahoma made the announcement on May 20, 2022. He will assume the ECU presidency on July 1.
Godwin has served as dean of the Stonecipher School of Business since 2010. Locally, he has served on advisory boards for Ada City Council, a board member for Ada Industrial Development Corporation, Ada Jobs Foundation & Finance Committee, Ada Area Chamber of Commerce, and ECU’s Alumni Association.
He has been instrumental in the capital funding campaign for the Chickasaw Business & Conference Center and the Stonecipher School of Business. He created Oklahoma Business Week and U.S/Africa Business Week which provide opportunities for students and business professionals to put their business skills to use in the service of others.
For more information, visit ecok.edu.
