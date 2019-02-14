OKLAHOMA CITY — Tempers are flaring over one large piece of unfinished business that the Legislature has managed to sidestep for months — permanent medical marijuana laws.
“Statewide, I’ve had a couple of death threats,” said state Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt. “Let’s just say, I’ve learned some new words, some new adjectives.”
Murdock represents a sprawling Senate district in Northwestern Oklahoma that he said on average voted 65 percent against State Question 788, which legalized medical marijuana in June.
Months later the debate over regulating marijuana remains a top issue. His constituents would like the authority to decide county-by-county whether to ban dispensaries.
Murdock is among a growing list of lawmakers filing more than two-dozen measures attempting to better regulate the burgeoning industry.
“It is the Wild West, the way 788 was written,” Murdock said. “It was so so broadly written that it did not stipulate any kind of regulations for the most part. If you want to call it medical, we’ve got to have regulations on it, how it is dispensed.”
“We’ve got to figure out how we want to handle it,” Murdock said.
After voters first approved legalization last year, lawmakers rebuffed repeated calls to return to special session to hash out permanent regulations. Instead, they chose to hold a series of joint committee hearings to discuss lingering issues surrounding legalization and to temporarily operate under a limited set of emergency rules until the Legislature re-convenes Feb. 4.
Heading into November’s general election, lawmakers said voters were largely focused on education issues, and there was little talk about medical marijuana. It also wasn’t a prominent issue in the gubernatorial race as candidates tried to curry favor with voters.
“I think because it’s so toxic,” Murdock said. “You have people who want it in the state, and you have people that don’t want it.”
But now that spotlight is shifting again.
“Medical marijuana will probably be one of those issues that we’ll probably have to handle pretty quickly because it’s been sitting there so long,” said state Rep. Mark Lepak, R-Claremore. “Medical marijuana is kind of unfinished business, but I also think it’s going to be a work in progress for a while.”
Lepak has reserved five pieces of legislation that could be used later in session to regulate the industry.
He said he had constituents vote “no” on the ballot measure because they thought it was poorly written. Others voted yes but with trepidation.
Lepak said his colleagues want to get regulation correct the first time, but they know that voters expect the Legislature to tackle the issue early in session.
Medical marijuana advocates, though, admit they’re nervous what will happen when the Legislature finally gets its hands on it.
“We’re going have a lot of people trying change stuff,” said Chip Paul, who co-wrote the ballot initiative.
He said the messaging coming out of the Legislature seems to indicate that lawmakers unfortunately want to alter broad aspects of the existing law approved by voters.
The ballot measure, though, represents the will of voters, which is kind of intimidating for politicians, he said.
“They fear that backlash if they vocally oppose what we’re doing,” Paul said. “It’s not a bad thing for us really. The ability to kind of turn on a phone campaign, the ability to turn on a Facebook blizzard is a very powerful thing that we will use if we have to.”
Still, Paul said the Legislature’s “minimalistic approach” to date has left the state operating under “almost a dangerous” set of rules.
“The Legislature was very ineffective in being able to get anything done over the fall,” Paul said. “We have a minimalist set of regulations that we are operating under, but they need meat, they need additional substance.”
He said there are lingering issues about how to secure the drug, how it should be taxed and tracked, issues with labeling, loopholes that allow for outdoor grows and a lack of laboratory testing standards for growers.
Paul would like the Legislature to pass legislation addressing some of those issues.
Gov. Kevin Stitt said recently that issues remain with the Legislature to make sure businesses know how they’ll be able to regulate the drug.
“We’ve got to make sure that our businesses are protected,” he said. “The people spoke, and they passed medical marijuana last year so we’ve got to make sure that we regulate that. We’ve got to make sure that businesses can also perform and businesses know how they’re going to drug test, how they’re going to, you know, provide a safe working environment for their employees and their manufacturing facilities and the trucks that are driving down our roads.”
Stitt said it’s also important to ensure that the law is truly medical like voters wanted.
With the exception of access for end-of-life issues, state Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, said he hasn’t supported medical marijuana legalization, but he respects the will of voters.
“I embrace the idea of using anything we can to make somebody more comfortable at the end of life,” he said.
He’s spoken with several Oklahomans near death and struggling to find a physician to sign off on the medical recommendation required to obtain a patient license.
In hopes of making it easier for all patients, Standridge filed legislation that would expand the pool of eligible doctors beyond those currentkey board certified.
He said many family doctors practicing in rural areas lack such certification.
Standridge said he respects the decision Oklahomans made at the ballot box.
“I’m going to make sure the will of the people is upheld,” he said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
