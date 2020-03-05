Authorities have determined the cause of death of an Ada man who died Oct. 4, 2019, after an altercation with police near a northwest Ada apartment complex.
The Oklahoma State Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reports 36-year-old Anthony Ray Meely died of “cardiac arrest, following physical exertion and restraint in (a) setting of methamphetamine.” The ME investigation also found that hypertensive heart disease was was another significant condition which contributed to Meely’s death. The ME reported finding no evidence of lethal physical trauma.
A full report on the forensic investigation into Meely’s death is expected to be released within the next 10 days.
Meely collapsed Oct. 4, 2019, after a confrontation with police, during which, police say, Meely repeatedly ignored instructions to stop while attempting to evade an officer. Meely later died in an ambulance while being treated by Mercy EMS paramedics.
In body camera footage released by police and videos posted to various social media networks, Meely can be seen running from an officer, struggling to break free as the officer grabs Meely and tries to wrestle him to the ground. During the struggle, Meely can be seen resisting efforts to subdue him, including at least two punches by the officer before Meely breaks free and continues to try to evade capture.
Meely’s death sparked outrage among family, friends and some who claimed to have witnessed an Ada police officer use a taser gun on Meely during the confrontation, despite repeated insistence by police officials that the officer was not carrying a taser gun. In the weeks and months that followed Meely’s death, activists from the American Indian Movement and Black Lives Matter’s Oklahoma City chapter, along with local family, friends and community members, engaged in walks, marches and demonstrations in downtown Ada, culminating at the Ada Police Department, where those gathered discussed their pursuit of “justice for Anthony.”
Ada Police Chief Carl Allen said Wednesday that his department regrets all loss of life during encounters with police, regardless of the cause.
“I personally feel like (the ME report) kind of affirms our initial judgement on this case,” Allen said. “But, a death (still) resulted from the interaction and we’re upset about that, regardless of the cause. It’s tragic.”
Of those who marched and gathered in front of the Ada Police Department, those who expressed grief and outrage at Meely’s death, Allen said he hears them.
“I don’t begrudge anybody seeking what they perceive to be justice if they think there was wrongdoing in that, and I don’t discourage anybody from exercising their free speech,” Allen said. “Hopefully they’ll get a hold of the ME’s report, and that will give them a little more information as they process this as well, and they can understand we’re not against them.”
Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.
