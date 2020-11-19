McSwain's 'Classic Country Showcase' to be broadcast virtually for public

Jae L. and Crossover with special guests will present the “Classic Country Showcase” virtually with vocalists from across Oklahoma at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 21, on the historic McSwain Theatre stage.
The McSwain invites the public to watch the performance from the comfort of home on the McSwain Theatre website at McSwainTheatre.com or the theater’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/ McSwainTheatre.
This month’s show will be a celebration of all things country. Fans can expect new renditions of classics and favorites such as “Heartaches by the Number,” “Stand by Your Man,” “Little Miss Honky Tonk,” “Sweet Memories,” “Hot Rod Lincoln” and “Boil Them Cabbage Down,” among others.
The band’s lead singer, Jae L. Stilwell, said this is the show to watch for those who enjoy country music, Grand Ole Opry style.
“You feel like you’ve stepped back in time, like you are a part of the family here,” Stilwell said.
Special guests include: Tim Reich of Holdenville; Annie Weast of Stratford; Deni Stubbs and Jeff Donaldson of Oklahoma City; Chandler Elliott and Debbie Allen of Ada; Tara Scott of Duncan; and Bo Posey of Wetumka.
“We have a lot of great singers on the show,” Stilwell said. “They’re all unique in the way they work the stage, the tone of their voice. It is all about giving performers a place to hone their skills while the audience gets a happy and upbeat experience where they are a part of everything going on.”
For over 100 years, the McSwain Theatre has offered a compelling variety of entertainment to Ada residents and visitors alike. Vaudeville acts, silent films, major motion pictures and live musical performances have helped make the theater a staple of the Main Street entertainment scene.
The historic venue celebrated its 100th anniversary in a virtual show earlier this year.
As a music destination, the McSwain brought in the likes of Roy Rogers, Dale Evans, Patti Page, Blake Shelton, Neal McCoy, Ray Price and The Osmond Brothers, among others.
During the McSwain Theatre’s regular schedule, which is currently postponed due to COVID-19 safety measures, Jae L. and Crossover shows offer local, up-and-coming artists an audience, stage, microphone and full band. Performances span many genres, including everything from country to classic hits.
Crossover’s musicians have decades of combined experience performing with artists who specialize in all genres of music.
At this time, all in person attractions have been canceled to protect the health and safety of McSwain Theatre patrons and employees.
For more information, contact the McSwain Theatre at (580) 332-8108 or visit McSwainTheatre.com. Follow theater updates on Facebook at Facebook.com/McSwainTheater, on Instagram at Instagram.com/McSwainTheatre or on Twitter at Twitter.com/McSwainTheatre.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.