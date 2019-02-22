McSwain to host national touring performance of 'Madeline and the Bad Hat'

ArtsPower National Touring Theatre, one of the nation’s pre-eminent producers of professional theater for young and family audiences, is delighted to bring the musical “Madeline and the Bad Hat” to the McSwain Theatre.
A morning and evening show running approximately an hour in length will be available at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. March 4.
The character Madeline became popular with a series of children’s books written and illustrated by Ludwig Bemelmans and published in the 1940s and 1950s. The series and its many adaptations follow the daily adventures of a 7-year-old girl attending boarding school in Paris.
The production “Madeline and the Bad Hat” depicts the unbreakable bonds of friendship and family. The story begins when Madeline comes to the rescue of a mischievous new neighbor named Pepito.
It was adapted for the stage by ArtsPower’s artistic director Greg Gunning, who also wrote the lyrics and directed the production. Composer and orchestrator Richard DeRosa created the original Broadway-style score.
Stage design will incorporate Bemelman’s distinctive Madeline illustrations. To fans of the series, the art will be as recognizable as the opening lines, “In an old house in Paris that was covered with vines lived twelve little girls in two straight lines … the smallest one was Madeline.”
Identical twins Mark and Gary Blackman founded ArtsPower in 1985. Its 28 original, professional touring productions have been seen by more than 13 million people in 49 states. Past venues have included some of the nation’s top regional theatres, university auditoriums and cultural centers, like the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and Lincoln Center in New York.
On March 4, the McSwain Theatre will join the list of venues across the U.S. welcoming the charming tales of Madeline. Admission for adults is $10. For the 10 a.m. show, admission for children 12 and under will cost $5. For the 7 p.m. show, admission will be $7.50 for children 12 and under.
The McSwain Theatre, 130 W. Main St., has been a part of the Ada downtown entertainment scene since 1920. It is one of Oklahoma’s premier live entertainment venues, with performances featuring all types of music including country, rock, gospel, oldies and more.
For more information, contact the McSwain Theatre at 580-332-8108 or visit McSwainTheatre.com. Follow theater updates on Facebook at Facebook.com/McSwainTheatre, on Instagram at Instagram.com/McSwainTheatre or on Twitter at Twitter.com/McSwainTheatre.
