ADA – ArtsPower National Touring Theatre, one of the nation’s preeminent producers of professional theater for youngsters and family audiences, is scheduled to bring their new musical “Judy Moody & Stink” to the McSwain Theatre this week.
A morning and afternoon show, running approximately an hour in length, will be available at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The performance is recommended for children up to grade 6 and will feature four professional actors who sing live.
A sister-and-brother duo, Judy and Stink, are the stars of this comedic adventure. They are also the main characters of the bestselling book series of the same name by author Megan McDonald.
Audience members can expect a song-filled story full of fun, mystery, sibling rivalry and friendship. ArtsPower crafted the musical with curriculum connections like language skills, conflict resolution and values in mind.
It begins with Judy seeing one of her classmates pictured on the front page of the newspaper. She gets in the mood to pursue fame and happiness, while her brother Stink prepares to enter the “All-Time, World’s Worst, Super-Stinky Sneaker Contest.” In their pursuits, the duo finds kindness and thoughtfulness have their own meaningful rewards.
Tickets for Wednesday’s performances of “Judy Moody & Stink” at the McSwain Theatre will be $7 for children and $10 for regular admission.
About ArtsPower
Identical twins Mark and Gary Blackman founded ArtsPower in 1985. Its growing number of original, professional, touring productions has been seen by more than 13.5 million people in 49 states. Past venues have included some of the nation’s top regional theaters, university auditoriums and cultural centers like the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and Lincoln Center in New York.
ArtsPower productions offer live actors, orchestrated musical soundtracks, well-crafted sets and eye-catching costumes. They also support live performances with comprehensive “study buddy” educational guides, which help teachers integrate subject matter and themes into classroom lessons and discussions.
The theater company was established around one priority: to create outstanding, spirited theater that speaks intelligently to and resonates powerfully with their audiences, most of whom are young people aged 6 to 15. They are now in season 34 of their performances.
About the McSwain Theatre
The McSwain Theatre, 130 W. Main St., has been a part of the Ada downtown entertainment scene since 1920. Restored in 2009 by the Chickasaw Nation, the McSwain Theatre is one of Oklahoma’s premiere live entertainment venues.
Its concerts, shows, movies, plays and special events are all planned to offer a family-friendly experience to the community.
For more information, contact the McSwain Theatre at 580-332-8108 or visit McSwainTheatre.com.
Follow theater updates on Facebook at Facebook.com/McSwainTheatre, on Instagram at Instagram.com/McSwainTheatre or on Twitter at Twitter.com/McSwainTheatre.
