The McSwain Theatre will host a virtual Christmas Spectacular Saturday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. Talented vocalists and musicians will perform Christmas, classic and contemporary country music.
The theater invites everyone to watch from the comfort of home or anywhere with an internet connection at McSwainTheatre.com or Facebook.com/McSwainTheatre.
Jae L. Stilwell, vocalist and McSwain Theatre general manager, said the evening’s performances will be crowd pleasers.
“The songs on this show are some of our favorites, and I am sure you will enjoy it. Songs will include ‘Walking in a Winter Wonderland,’ ‘The Christmas Song’ and ‘O Holy Night,’” she said.
This show will feature special guests Teagan Vick, Ethan Stedman, Tanner Young, Cathy Lake, Deborah Butcher, the Nikell Family and Injunuity.
Crossover’s musicians have decades of combined experience performing with artists who specialize in all genres of music. Band members include Jae L. Stilwell, Jody Teeter, Deni Stubbs, Greg Griffin, Wayne Morton, Mike Price, Gary Bryan, Kenny Anderson, Debbie Allen and Tara Scott.
About the McSwain Theatre
For more than 100 years, the McSwain Theatre has offered a compelling variety of entertainment to Ada residents and visitors alike. Vaudeville acts, silent films, major motion pictures and live musical performances have helped make the theater a staple of the Ada Main Street entertainment scene.
As a music destination, the McSwain has featured Roy Rogers, Dale Evans, Patti Page, Blake Shelton, Neal McCoy, Ray Price and The Osmond Brothers.
For more information, contact the McSwain Theatre at (580) 332-8108 or visit McSwainTheatre.com. Follow theater updates on Facebook at Facebook.com/McSwainTheatre, on Instagram at Instagram.com/McSwainTheatre or on Twitter at Twitter.com/McSwainTheatre.
