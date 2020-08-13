McSwain Theatre Virtual Showcase features Jae L. & Crossover with special guests

The McSwain Theatre is offering a virtual performance featuring Jae L. & Crossover with special guests 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 15.
The public is invited to enjoy the show from the comfort of home by accessing McSwainTheatre.com or the McSwain Theatre Facebook page at Facebook.com/McSwainTheatre.
The Chickasaw Nation remains committed to slowing the spread of COVID-19 and urges everyone to stay diligent in following health and safety protocols, including sheltering at home, responsible distancing and hand-washing practices, using protective face coverings and staying informed.
Bringing the McSwain experience into homes virtually is just one of the ways the Chickasaw Nation is working to protect the health and well-being of citizens, employees and fellow community members.
Special guests for the Aug. 15 show will include: Chandler Elliott and Debbie Allen of Ada; Pat Payne of Richland; Tara Scott of Duncan; Tanner Young of Colbert; and Anne Young of Murphy, Texas.
Among the fans of these local performers is Jae L. Stilwell herself. She said it is a blessing to have such talent brought to the McSwain Theatre stage.
“Anne Young is one of the sweetest, most talented people I know. I love having her on the show, we always have such a fun time together. Pat Payne is a talented, high-energy entertainer with so much love for people, life, singing and playing his guitar. Debbie and Tara are great ladies to work with and have been regulars on the Jae L. and Crossover show for a long time. Their harmonies are a wonderful addition to any song,” Stilwell said.
About the McSwain
The McSwain Theatre, 130 W. Main St., has remained one of Oklahoma’s premiere live entertainment venues since opening in 1920. For 100 years, the McSwain Theatre has offered a compelling variety of entertainment to Ada residents and visitors alike.
Its concerts, shows, movies, plays and special events are all planned to offer a family-friendly experience to the community.
During the McSwain Theatre’s regular schedule, which is currently postponed due to COVID-19 safety measures, Stilwell and the band Crossover host a variety show, often featuring up-and-coming local artists.
Every other year, over the span of multiple months, the Grand Awards Show shines a spotlight on talent in and around south-central Oklahoma.
Entertainers like country music star Blake Shelton and young ventriloquist Darci Lynne, winner of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” frequented the McSwain Theatre stage early in their careers. Movie stars Dale Robertson, Peter Brown and Gabby Hayes are among the celebrities who visited for special events.
The McSwain features concerts throughout the year. Talent comes in from all over, covering musical genres like country, rock, gospel, oldies, tributes and more.
For more information, contact the McSwain Theatre at 580-332-8108 or visit McSwainTheatre.com. Follow theater updates on Facebook at Facebook.com/McSwainTheatre, on Instagram at Instagram.com/McSwainTheatre or on Twitter at Twitter.com/McSwainTheatre.
