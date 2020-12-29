McSwain Theatre to ring in new year with virtual variety show

To ring in the new year, the McSwain Theatre will host a New Year’s Eve variety show infused with rural humor at 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 31.
Join Jae L. and Crossover along with special guests from the comfort of home for a virtual performance at McSwainTheatre.com or Facebook.com/McSwainTheatre.
The New Year’s Eve variety show will include songs and skits from Sonya Stokes, Kenny Anderson, Jim Miller, Patty Bailey, Tishia Agee, Trey Hobbs,Jimmy Tignor, Chandler Elliott and Donna Maria of Ada; Pat Payne of Ringling; Bailey Rae of Roberta; Paul Lopez of Lawton; and Will Clark of Collinsville.
Stilwell said, “I hope you all enjoy the show from the comfort and warmth of your own home.”
About the McSwain Theatre
For over 100 years, the McSwain Theatre has offered a compelling variety of entertainment to Ada residents and visitors alike. Vaudeville acts, silent films, major motion pictures and live musical performances have helped make the theater a staple of the Ada Main Street entertainment scene.
The historic venue celebrated its 100th anniversary in a virtual show earlier this year.
As a music destination, the McSwain brought in the likes of Roy Rogers, Dale Evans, Patti Page, Blake Shelton, Neal McCoy, Ray Price and The Osmond Brothers, among others.
During the McSwain Theatre’s regular schedule, which is currently postponed due to COVID-19 safety measures, Jae L. and Crossover shows offer local, up-and-coming artists an audience, stage, microphone and full band. Performances span many genres, including everything from country to classic hits.
Crossover’s musicians have decades of combined experience performing with artists who specialize in all genres of music.
At this time, all in- person attractions have been canceled to protect the health and safety of McSwain Theatre patrons and employees.
For more information, contact the McSwain Theatre at (580) 332-8108 or visit McSwainTheatre.com. Follow theater updates on Facebook at Facebook. com/McSwainTheatre, on Instagram at Instagram. com/McSwainTheatre or on Twitter at Twitter. com/McSwainTheatre.
