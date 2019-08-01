McSwain Theatre to present 'Star Wars' event

The McSwain Theatre is screening “Star Wars, Episode IV: A New Hope” on Friday with festivities beginning at 5:30 p.m. This fun, one-day event will feature the first film in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, costumed role players, a costume contest, photo booth and various food options.
The McSwain is located at 130 W. Main St., Ada. Doors open 90 minutes prior to the event. The costume contest begins at 6:30 p.m., and the movie starts at 7 p.m.
Costumed role players will greet guests and pose for pictures. Guests can also utilize a photo booth to capture the event’s memories. Food trucks are available on site before the film. Filmgoers can also test their film knowledge in “Star Wars” trivia, listen to music, make crafts and get temporary tattoos.
Food options include various food trucks, including JD’s Family Burgers and El Tacorriendo. The event is $6 for general admission and $10 for a special edition ticket including priority seating, popcorn and a drink.
About the film
Nineteen years after the formation of the Empire, Luke Skywalker is thrust into the struggle of the Rebel Alliance when he meets Obi-Wan Kenobi, who has lived for years in seclusion on the desert planet of Tatooine. Obi-Wan begins Luke’s Jedi training as Luke joins him on a daring mission to rescue the beautiful rebel leader Princess Leia from the clutches of the evil Empire.
For more information, contact the McSwain Theatre at 580-332-8108 or visit McSwainTheatre.com.
