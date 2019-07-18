McSwain Theatre to host Jae L. and the Crossover band

Pictured are Jae L. and Crossover, the musical group featured in the monthly McSwain Theatre show, which spotlights local singers and performers. They are, left to right: Tara Scott, Jeff Donaldson, Debbie Allen, Greg Griffin, Kenny Anderson, Mike Price, Jae L. Stilwell, Wayne Morton, Jody Teeter, Gary Bryan and Deni Stubbs.

 Provided | The Chickasaw Nation

Vocalists from Oklahoma and Texas will join Jae L. Stilwell and the Crossover band to offer live music at 7 p.m. Saturday at the historic McSwain Theatre, 130 W. Main St.

Special guests include Clancy Davis, Chandler Elliott and the quartet Red River of Ada; Gary McCarter of Tishomingo; the group Shine Not Burn of Edmond; Sierra Sikes of Choctaw; Pake McEntire of Cairo; Anne Young of Murphy, Texas; and Cathy Lake of Runaway Bay, Texas.

Vocalists have planned performances of favorites like Shania Twain’s “Any Man of Mine,” Lionel Richie’s “Hello,” Dolly Parton’s “Nine to Five,” Anne Murray’s “Oh, Lonesome Me” and George Strait’s “Troubadour,” among others.

Jae L. and Crossover shows encourage audience participation and interaction. The band routinely takes requests and suggestions from the audience.

Crossover’s musicians have decades of combined experience performing with artists who specialize in all genres of music. Band members include Jae L. Stilwell, Jody Teeter, Jeff Donaldson, Deni Stubbs, Greg Griffin, Wayne Morton, Mike Price, Gary Bryan, Kenny Anderson, Debbie Allen and Tara Scott.

