The McSwain Theatre will present an evening filled with gospel classics beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the historic venue, 130 W. Main St., Ada.
Master’s Voice, a five-man gospel group from Oklahoma, will headline the show. Since 1995, Master’s Voice has traveled the country preaching the word of Jesus Christ through song. This team is devoted to musical excellence, understanding that this “music with a message” requires the utmost professionalism, preparation, commitment, clarity, doctrinal soundness and passionate vocals.
Ricky Capps, the founder of Master’s Voice, has dedicated his life to God and has a strong passion for singing and preaching the life-changing gospel of Jesus Christ.
Capps and his band members T.J. Evans, Davis Folenius, Jerry Pilgrim, Theron Perry and Chuck Howe have a great show planned for the McSwain Theatre.
For ticket information, contact the McSwain Theatre at (580) 332-8108 or online at www.McSwainTheatre.com. Follow theater updates on Facebook at Facebook.com/McSwainTheatre or on Twitter at Twitter.com/McSwainTheatre.
