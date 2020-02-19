McSwain Theatre to host Glenn Miller Orchestra

Visit the McSwain Theatre in Ada at 7 p.m. Saturday for an evening with the world-famous Glenn Miller Orchestra. The group is one of the most sought-after big bands in the world today for both concert and swing dance engagements.
The present 18-member ensemble was formed in 1956 and is led by music director Nick Hilscher. The band continues to play many of Miller’s original arrangements, in addition to modern arrangements performed in his classic style.
After the success of the major motion picture “The Glenn Miller Story,” the orchestra bearing his name has performed an average of 300 live dates per year.
“The Glenn Miller Story” will be shown at the McSwain Theatre at 2 and 7 p.m. Thursday. The 1954 movie stars James Stewart and June Allyson.
Ticket prices for the Glenn Miller Orchestra range from $20 to $35, based on seating location. Tickets can be purchased at the door or reserved online at McSwainTheatre.com.
Tickets for “The Glenn Miller Story” are $3 for general admission, $2 for seniors and children 12 and under. A $5 combo deal is available that includes a ticket, popcorn and drink.
About the McSwain Theatre
The McSwain Theatre, 130 W. Main St., is one of Oklahoma’s premier live entertainment venues. Its concerts, shows, movies, plays and special events are all planned to offer a family-friendly experience to the community.
For 100 years, the McSwain Theatre has offered a compelling variety of entertainment to Ada residents and visitors alike. Vaudeville acts, silent films, major motion pictures and live musical performances have helped make the theater a staple of downtown Ada.
In 2002, the Chickasaw Nation purchased the theater and began extensive renovations. The building next door was purchased to facilitate an expansion.
The goal was to upgrade and restore the original ornate look of the 1920s theater. Expansion was made to the stage, the seats were recovered and professional-style dressing rooms were constructed.
State-of-the-art sound and lighting was incorporated and modern amenities were added. The second story was redesigned to house receptions, meetings and other events, and the third floor became staff offices.
Each month, Jae L. Stilwell and the Crossover Band host a variety show, often featuring up-and-coming local artists. Concerts are offered at the McSwain throughout the year. Talent comes from all over, covering musical genres like country, rock, gospel, oldies, tributes and more.
The McSwain hosts year-round family film showings with a different movie each Thursday. In the summer when children have a break from school, the Children’s Summer Movie Series offers a cool and comfortable escape.
Theatrical plays for children are also a staple of the McSwain, with schools often busing in children for entertainment.
For more information, contact the McSwain Theatre at (580) 332-8108 or visit McSwainTheatre.com. Follow theater updates on Facebook at Facebook.com/McSwainTheatre, on Instagram at Instagram.com/McSwainTheatre or on Twitter at Twitter.com/McSwainTheatre.
