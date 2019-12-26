Ring in the new year like a resident of “Kornfield Kounty” during the annual Jae L. and Crossover “Hee Haw Variety Show,” a local year-end tradition filled with musical performances and comedic skits. Entertainment begins at 9 p.m. Tuesday at the historic McSwain Theatre, 130 W. Main St.
Like the original television variety show, which spanned 25 seasons from 1969-1993, country music and rural living will be on full display, right down to the pigtails and overalls.
Performers from Oklahoma and Texas will add their personal flair to country favorites during the show. Talent includes Patty Bailey, Jim Miller, Trey Hobbs, Tishia Agee, Donna Marie and the group Red River from Ada; Bailey Rae from Durant; Pat Payne from Ringling; and Sarah Lee from Bonham, Texas.
Performer Jae L. Stilwell said this New Year’s Eve event is good fun for everyone, from youngsters to elders.
“There are good memories linked to this show,” Stilwell said. “It’s a family fun night for anyone who would like to come ring in the new year.”
About the McSwain
The McSwain Theatre, 130 W. Main St., has been a part of the Ada downtown entertainment scene since 1920. Restored in 2009 by the Chickasaw Nation, the theatre is one of Oklahoma’s premiere live entertainment venues, with performances featuring all types of music, including country, rock, gospel, oldies and more.
For more information, contact the McSwain Theatre at (580) 332-8108 or visit McSwainTheatre.com.
Follow theater updates on Facebook at Facebook. com/McSwainTheatre, on Instagram at Instagram.com/ McSwainTheatre or on Twitter atTwitter.com/McSwainTheatre.
