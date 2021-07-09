McSwain Theatre returns to in-person entertainment with July Jae L. and Crossover Show

The historic McSwain Theatre is set to make a return to live performances for an in-person audience 7 p.m. July 17 with the McSwain Theatre Showcase featuring Jae L. and the Crossover Band.
“It’s going to be an exciting night,” said Jae L. Stilwell, vocalist and McSwain Theatre general manager. “We’re just excited to get back with all the people who come to the Jae L. and Crossover show, and they’re all excited to be back here with us.”
She recalled reaching out to season ticket holders to inform them of returning live performances and sharing in their anticipation.
July’s show will feature a night of classic country and modern hits performed by Bo Posey from Wetumka, Pat Payne from Ringling, Chandler Elliott from Ada and Anne Young from Murphy, Texas.
Jae L. and the Crossover Band will back up guest performers with vocals and instrumentals, just like fans have enjoyed for years.
“The band is ready to rock and roll, and the theater staff are, too,” Stilwell said. “Seems like it’s been forever since we got to hit the stage. The band is truly ready.”
In a continued effort to protect the health and safety of theatergoers, the McSwain Theatre has installed multiple air scrubbers within the facility.
“We are taking extra precautions; it’s all new technology for purifying the air and theater, used in between the movies, right before we have an event. It just takes a few minutes to scrub every bit of air in the theater,” Stilwell explained. Scrubbers also sanitize places such as bathrooms.
The July 17 show will signal the beginning of all in-person events for the theater, which has filled the rest of 2021 with planned movies, concerts and hosted events.
Films
The Children’s Summer Movie Series at the historic McSwain Theatre features classic and contemporary animated films with a $1 admission fee.
These movies offer an escape from the Oklahoma heat as students enjoy summer break. The theater chooses films for the Children’s Summer Movie Series keeping with the theater’s desire to remain family-friendly in mind. All films are rated either G or PG.
Movies are shown every Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. A $5 movie deal is offered, which includes the ticket, popcorn and a drink.
Upcoming films include “Cars 3,” “Onward,” “Raya and the Last Dragon” and “The Jungle Book.”
In addition to children’s summer movies, the McSwain Theatre hosts year-round family films with a new movie at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. each Thursday. Upcoming family films include “The Sandlot,” “Breakthrough,” “Angels in the Outfield,” “Top Gun” and “The Apple Dumpling Gang.”
Concerts
The Grammy Award winning duo Dailey & Vincent are set to offer a live concert at 7 p.m., Oct. 23 at the McSwain Theatre.
A unique blend of Americana, bluegrass, traditional country and gospel sounds will fill the McSwain Theatre as Grand Ole Opry members Jamie Dailey and Darren Vincent present a special one-night only musical variety show.
The duo’s popular long-running weekly “The Dailey & Vincent Show on RFD-TV” highlights their multi-talented band known for distinct harmonies, comedic flair and delivery of a high-energy performance entertaining for all ages.
Due to ongoing precautions against the spread of coronavirus, a previous concert with Dailey & Vincent was rescheduled to this new date. Tickets purchased for the June 6 or Nov. 7, 2020 performances will be honored at the Oct. 23, 2021 performance, and no action is required by ticket holders. Preferred seating options are on sale for a limited time.
The McSwain Theatre is also planning upcoming concerts this fall with an American pop and country music duo as well as a family of bluegrass southern gospel musicians.
About the McSwain Theatre
The McSwain Theatre, 130 W. Main St., is one of Oklahoma’s premier live entertainment venues. Its concerts, shows, movies, plays and special events are all planned to offer a family-friendly experience to the community.
Stilwell and the band Crossover host a variety show which often features up-and-coming local artists.
Entertainers like country music star Blake Shelton and young ventriloquist Darci Lynne, winner of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” frequented the McSwain Theatre stage early in their careers. Movie stars Dale Robertson, Peter Brown and Gabby Hayes are among the celebrities who visited for special events.
The McSwain features concerts throughout the year. Talent comes in from all over, covering musical genres like country, rock, gospel, oldies, tributes and more.
For more information, contact the McSwain Theatre at (580) 332-8108 or visit McSwainTheatre.com. Follow theater updates on Facebook at Facebook.com/McSwainTheatre, on Instagram at Instagram.com/McSwainTheatre or on Twitter at Twitter.com/McSwainTheatre.
