McSwain Theatre recognized as Oklahoma's Main Street Business of the Year

The Oklahoma Main Street Center, a division of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, selected the McSwain Theatre as co-winner of Business of the Year. The McSwain Theatre, along with Altus’ The Enchanted Door, were presented with the awards at a virtual ceremony Dec. 15.
“We would like to thank Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby and our leadership for all the support they have given us through the years,” McSwain Theatre manager Jae L. Stillwell said. “We are also thankful for the safety precautions that have been taken to get us safely through the pandemic.”
According to the Main Street Awards website, these awards are sent by local Main Street programs, showcasing the enthusiasm, creativity and responsibility toward increasing revenue and creating jobs for their local business districts.
“We would also like to thank Ada Main Street for putting us in for the award,” said Stillwell. A singer, performer and lifetime Ada resident, she added the McSwain Theatre is a safe place to come and feel happy, reminisce and find fellowship.
She works at the McSwain both behind the scenes and on the stage.
Thanks to advocates like Foster McSwain, Paul Alford and Governor Anoatubby, the McSwain Theatre continues to serve as a family-friendly, social entertainment destination with a focus on the community and local artists.
At this time, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all in-person attractions have been put on hold to protect the health and safety of McSwain Theatre patrons and employees.
Virtual New Year’s Eve variety show
To ring in the new year, the McSwain Theatre will host a virtual New Year’s Eve variety show infused with nostalgic country humor, at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31. The McSwain Theatre invites the public to watch its upcoming shows from the comfort of home at McSwainTheatre.com or Facebook.com/McSwainTheatre.
The New Year’s Eve variety show will include songs and skits from Sonya Stokes, Kenny Anderson, Jim Miller, Patty Bailey, Tishia Agee, Trey Hobbs and Donna Maria of Ada; Pat Payne of Ringling; Bailey Rae of Roberta; Paul Lopez of Lawton; and Will Clark of Collinsville.
A look back
For over 100 years, the McSwain Theatre has offered a compelling variety of entertainment to Ada residents and visitors alike. Vaudeville acts, silent films, major motion pictures and live musical performances have helped make the theater a staple of the Ada Main Street entertainment scene.
The historic venue celebrated its 100th anniversary in a virtual show earlier this year.
As a music destination, the McSwain brought in the likes of Roy Rogers, Dale Evans, Patti Page, Blake Shelton, Neal McCoy, Ray Price and The Osmond Brothers, among others.
During the McSwain Theatre’s regular schedule, which is currently postponed due to COVID-19 safety measures, Jae L. and Crossover shows offer local, up-and-coming artists an audience, stage, microphone and full band. Performances span many genres, including everything from country to classic hits.
Crossover’s musicians have decades of combined experience performing with artists who specialize in all genres of music.
For more information, contact the McSwain Theatre at (580) 332-8108 or visit McSwainTheatre.com. Follow theater updates on Facebook at Facebook.com/McSwainTheatre, on Instagram at Instagram.com/McSwainTheatre or on Twitter at Twitter.com/McSwainTheatre.
