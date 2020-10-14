McSwain Theatre presents virtual Halloween show

The McSwain Theatre invites everyone to join Jae L. and Crossover with special guests for a virtual Halloween performance 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17.
The show will be available at McSwainTheatre.com or Facebook.com/McSwainTheatre.
What would normally be an in-person celebration is now being offered virtually and can be watched from anywhere, including the comfort of home.
Viewers can expect to see Halloween costumes and listen to songs such as “Monster Mash” and “Devil in Disguise.” The show will be entertaining and fun for viewers of all ages.
Special guests include Brent Smith, Chandler Elliott and Debbie Allen of Ada; Emmalie Green of McAlester; Denmaun Hill of Shawnee; Tara Scott of Duncan; and Mike Price of Edmond.
About the McSwain
The McSwain Theatre, 130 W. Main St., Ada, has remained one of Oklahoma’s premier live entertainment venues since opening in 1920. For 100 years, the McSwain Theatre has offered a compelling variety of entertainment to Ada residents and visitors alike.
Entertainers like country music star Blake Shelton and young ventriloquist Darci Lynne, winner of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” frequented the McSwain Theatre stage early in their careers. Movie stars Dale Robertson, Peter Brown and Gabby Hayes are among the celebrities who visited for special events.
Currently, its concerts, shows, movies, plays and special events are all planned to offer a family-friendly experience to the community. At this time, all in-person attractions have been canceled to protect the health and safety of McSwain Theatre patrons and employees.
For more information, contact the McSwain Theatre at (580) 332-8108 or visit McSwainTheatre.com. Follow theater updates on Facebook at Facebook.com/McSwain Theater, on Instagram at Instagram.com/McSwainTheatre or on Twitter at Twitter.com/McSwainTheatre.
