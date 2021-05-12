McSwain Theatre offers special virtual show paying tribute to U.S. Armed Forces

With a special tribute to the U.S. Armed Forces, Jae L. & Crossover with Special Guests will offer a virtual show at no charge for public viewing 7 p.m., Saturday, May 15.
The theater invites everyone to watch from the comfort of home or anywhere with an internet connection at McSwainTheatre.com or Facebook.com/McSwainTheatre.
Armed Forces Day is an annual national observance in the U.S. on the third Saturday of May. It is the final day of Armed Forces Week, which begins on the second Saturday of May. Honorees include those who served or are serving — in war or in peace — with the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard and National Guard.
Jae L. Stilwell, vocalist and McSwain Theatre general manager, said the evening’s performances will pay tribute to members of the Armed Forces, both veterans and active service members.
Planned for the evening are staples for patriotic celebrations — songs like “America the Beautiful” and “God Bless America.”
Guest vocalists also plan to treat viewers to favorites from many genres, like the Andrews Sisters’ “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,” Doris Day’s “Dream a Little Dream of Me,” the Statler Brothers’ “More than a Name on a Wall” and George Thorogood’s “Move it on Over,” among others.
Special guests from Oklahoma and Texas include: Tishia Agee, Chandler Elliott and Debbie Allen, all of Ada; Pat Payne, Ringling; Sherman Andrus, Bethany; Tara Scott, Duncan; and Mary Clare, Sherman, Texas. The group OK3 is also slated for an appearance.
Crossover’s musicians have decades of combined experience performing with artists who specialize in all genres of music. Band members include Jae L. Stilwell, Jody Teeter, Deni Stubbs, Greg Griffin, Wayne Morton, Mike Price, Gary Bryan, Kenny Anderson, Debbie Allen and Tara Scott.
About the McSwain Theatre
For more than 100 years, the McSwain Theatre has offered a compelling variety of entertainment to Ada residents and visitors alike. Vaudeville acts, silent films, major motion pictures and live musical performances have helped make the theater a staple of the Ada Main Street entertainment scene.
As a music destination, the McSwain has featured Roy Rogers, Dale Evans, Patti Page, Blake Shelton, Neal McCoy, Ray Price and The Osmond Brothers, among others.
During the McSwain Theatre’s regular schedule, which is currently postponed due to COVID-19 safety measures, Jae L. and Crossover shows offer local up-and-coming artists an audience, stage, microphone and full band. Performances span many genres, including everything from country to classic hits.
At this time, all in-person attractions have been postponed to protect the health and safety of McSwain Theatre patrons and employees.
For more information, contact the McSwain Theatre at (580) 332-8108 or visit McSwainTheatre.com. Follow theater updates on Facebook at Facebook.com/McSwainTheatre, on Instagram at Instagram.com/McSwainTheatre or on Twitter at Twitter.com/McSwainTheatre.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.