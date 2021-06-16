McSwain Theatre offers online show featuring local performers

Jae L. & Crossover with Special Guests will offer a virtual show at no charge for public viewing 7 p.m., Saturday, June 19.
The theater invites everyone to watch from the comfort of home or anywhere with an internet connection at McSwainTheatre.com or Facebook.com/McSwainTheatre.
Jae L. Stilwell, vocalist and McSwain Theatre general manager, said the evening’s performances will be crowd pleasers from genres such as gospel, country and rock.
“The songs on this show are some of our favorites, and I am sure you will enjoy it,” she said.
Planned for the evening are songs such as “Walk the Road to Glory,” “Love is the Foundation,” “Hey Good Looking,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Wichita Lineman” and “No Particular Place to Go,” among others.
Special guests from Oklahoma include Chandler Elliott and Debbie Allen, Ada; Tara Scott, Duncan; Deni Stubbs, Oklahoma City; Tanner Young, Colbert; and Annie Weast, Stratford. The group A Servant’s Heart is also slated for an appearance.
Crossover’s musicians have decades of combined experience performing with artists who specialize in all genres of music. Band members include Jae L. Stilwell, Jody Teeter, Deni Stubbs, Greg Griffin, Wayne Morton, Mike Price, Gary Bryan, Kenny Anderson, Debbie Allen and Tara Scott.
Children’s Summer Movie Series
The McSwain Theatre staff are happy to welcome patrons back for in-person visits to the historic theater for the Children’s Summer Movie Series. The Children’s Summer Movie Series features classic and contemporary animated films with a $1 admission, including movies like “Finding Dory,” “The Jungle Book” and “Cars,” among others.
These movies offer an escape from the Oklahoma heat as students take a break from school. The theater chooses films for the Children’s Summer Movie Series keeping the McSwain’s desire to remain family-friendly in mind. All films are rated either G or PG.
Upcoming films include “Finding Dory” June 15 and 16, “Frozen II” June 22 and 23, and “Wonder Park” June 29 and 30.
Movies will be shown every Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. A $5 movie deal is offered, which includes the ticket, popcorn and a drink.
About the McSwain Theatre
For more than 100 years, the McSwain Theatre has offered a compelling variety of entertainment to Ada residents and visitors alike. Vaudeville acts, silent films, major motion pictures and live musical performances have helped make the theater a staple of the Ada Main Street entertainment scene.
As a music destination, the McSwain has featured Roy Rogers, Dale Evans, Patti Page, Blake Shelton, Neal McCoy, Ray Price and The Osmond Brothers.
For more information, contact the McSwain Theatre at (580) 332-8108 or visit McSwainTheatre.com. Follow theater updates on Facebook at Facebook.com/McSwainTheatre, on Instagram at Instagram.com/McSwainTheatre or on Twitter at Twitter.com/McSwainTheatre.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.