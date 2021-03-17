McSwain Theatre offers online performances by local performers March 20

Jae L. & Crossover with Special Guests will offer a virtual show featuring music and vocal performances by local performers. It will stream at no charge for public viewing the first day of spring, 7 p.m., March 20.
The theater invites everyone to watch from the comfort of home or anywhere else with an internet connection at McSwainTheatre.com or Facebook.com/ McSwainTheatre.
“Rock into spring with us!” said Jae L. Stilwell, lead singer and McSwain general manager. “We’re going to have some country, gospel, and a little rock and roll. It’s always a fun time when Red River hits the stage. They are hilarious, down home entertainers. Kensingtyn is a young girl who always has inspiring songs to sing. We’ll all have a lot of great tunes for everyone.”
Guest vocalists have planned renditions of favorites like Linda Ronstadt’s “Blue Bayou,” Jerry Lee Lewis’ “Great Balls of Fire,” The Oak Ridge Boys’ “Dig a Little Deeper in the Well,” an instrumental take on “Wildwood Flower,” Lynn Anderson’s “Rose Garden,” Alan Jackson’s “In the Garden,” June Carter Cash’s “Juke Box Blues,” Secret Garden’s “You Raise Me Up,” and Reba McEntire and Vince Gill’s “Oklahoma Swing,” among others.
Special guests from Oklahoma and Texas include Red River of Ada, Debbie Allen of Ada, Chandler Elliott of Ada, Lela Dalby and Michael Dalby of Anadarko, Kensingtyn Curtis of Roff, as well as Tara Scott and Ava Scott of Duncan.
Crossover’s musicians have decades of combined experience performing with artists who specialize in all genres of music. Band members include Jae L. Stilwell, Jody Teeter, Deni Stubbs, Greg Griffin, Wayne Morton, Mike Price, Gary Bryan, Kenny Anderson, Debbie Allen and Tara Scott.
About the McSwain Theatre
For more than 100 years, the McSwain Theatre has offered a compelling variety of entertainment to Ada residents and visitors alike. Vaudeville acts, silent films, major motion pictures and live musical performances have helped make the theater a staple of the Ada Main Street entertainment scene.
As a music destination, the McSwain brought in the likes of Roy Rogers, Dale Evans, Patti Page, Blake Shelton, Neal McCoy, Ray Price and The Osmond Brothers, among others.
During the McSwain Theatre’s regular schedule, which is currently postponed due to COVID-19 safety measures, Jae L. and Crossover shows offer local, up-and-coming artists an audience, stage, microphone and full band. Performances span many genres, including everything from country to classic hits.
At this time, all in person attractions have been postponed to protect the health and safety of McSwain Theatre patrons and employees. For more information, contact the McSwain Theatre at (580) 332-8108 or visit McSwainTheatre.com. Follow theater updates on Facebook at Facebook. com/McSwainTheatre, on Instagram at Instagram. com/McSwainTheatre or on Twitter at Twitter. com/McSwainTheatre.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.