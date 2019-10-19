McLish students of the month

Greg Lovelis | Stonewall Public SchoolsMcLish Middle School students of the month for September were (from the left) fifth grade, Kaylee Ross; sixth grade, Kannon Stone; seventh grade, Kaci Keenom; and eighth grade, Kayden Alford.

Eric Swanson is the City Hall and general assignment reporter for The Ada News. He spent 15 years working at the Dodge City Daily Globe in Dodge City, Kansas, before joining The Ada News’ staff in 2012.

