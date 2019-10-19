McLish students of the month

Greg Lovelis | Stonewall Public SchoolsMcLish Middle School students of the month for September were (from the left) fifth grade, Kaylee Ross; sixth grade, Kannon Stone; seventh grade, Kaci Keenom; and eighth grade, Kayden Alford.
Eric Swanson is the City Hall and general assignment reporter for The Ada News. He spent 15 years working at the Dodge City Daily Globe in Dodge City, Kansas, before joining The Ada News’ staff in 2012.
PAOLI [ndash] Services for Sandra Elizabeth Allred, 68, of Paoli and formerly of Allen are at 2 p.m. Monday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. Keith Warren will officiate. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Ada. Mrs. Allred passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at her home. Sh…
SEMINOLE [ndash] Services for Douglas Lynn Hatton, 72, of Seminole are at 10 a.m. Monday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Bill Burns will officiate. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. The Chickasaw Nation Honor Guard will conduct military honors at the cemetery. Mr. Hat…
ARANSAS PASS, Texas [ndash]The Rev. Don Louis Delaplain, born Dec. 27, 1930, in Seminole, received his final call Oct. 3, 2019, and "crossed the river" to the Promised Land, where he was welcomed by his Lord and Savior and reunited with his beloved wife and daughter, parents and siblings, an…
ALLEN [ndash] Services for Kevin Scott Tate, 56, of Terrell, Texas, and formerly of Allen are at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Richmond Avenue Free Will Baptist Church in Allen. The Rev. Buddy Drake will officiate. Burial will follow at Allen Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the Allen Chap…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.