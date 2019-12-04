McLish names October students of the month

Eric Swanson is the City Hall and general assignment reporter for The Ada News. He spent 15 years working at the Dodge City Daily Globe in Dodge City, Kansas, before joining The Ada News’ staff in 2012.
ADA [ndash] Sandra Dee Mathews, 79, of Ada passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Shawnee. Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. today at Estes-Phillips Funeral Home Chapel in Ada, with Pastor Chad Large officiating. A family visitation took place Monday at Estes-Phillips Funeral Home.
STRATFORD [ndash] Services for Loyd Dale "Wolf" Johnson will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at DeArman Funeral Home, Stratford. Graveside services and burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Hewitt Cemetery, Wilson. He was born Aug. 17, 1939, in Wilson to Ed and Ozella Poteet Johnson. Dale passed p…
