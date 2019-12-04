McLish names October students of the month

McLish Middle School’s students of the month for October are shown. From the left: Fifth grade, Ethan Martin; sixth grade, Madison Davis; seventh grade, Lilly Wyche; and eighth grade, Levi Hayes.

 Greg Lovelis | Stonewall Public Schools

Eric Swanson is the City Hall and general assignment reporter for The Ada News. He spent 15 years working at the Dodge City Daily Globe in Dodge City, Kansas, before joining The Ada News’ staff in 2012.

