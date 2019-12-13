McLish names November Students of the Month

McLish Middle School November Students of the Month are, from the left, Kaeson Brady, fifth grade; Hagen Graham, sixth grade; Carlee Gayler, seventh grade; and Jamison Carrington, eighth grade.

 Greg Lovelis | McLish Middle School

