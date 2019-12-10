Two members of the Ada City Council who were up for election will keep their seats in 2020.
Councilmen Ben McFarlane and Guy Sewell are unopposed next year, so they will not appear on the ballot for 2020 and there will not be a primary eletion for those seats, according to the Pontotoc County Election Board. The two will return for another term in 2020.
McFarlane, who represents Ward 2, was originally appointed to the council in 2014 to finish former Councilman Shane Sweeney’s unexpired term. He won his first full term in office later that year.
McFarlane is completing his third full term in office and will begin his fourth two-year stint in 2020.
Sewell, who represents Ward 4, was first elected to the council in 2012. He was elected to his second term in 2014 and was unopposed when he sought a third term in 2018.
Sewell will also begin his fourth term in 2020.
Candidates for the Ada City Council and Pontotoc County school boards filed their declarations of candidacy between Dec. 2 and 4 with the local election board.
The only position that drew more than one candidate was the Office 5 slot on the Tupelo Board of Education, according to the election board. Lezley Davidson and Tracy Dailey will compete for that position in the school board general election, set for April 7, 2020.
The only Pontotoc County precincts that will be open for registered voters in the Tupelo school district will be at Happyland Freewill Baptist Church and Owl Creek Church.
Only one other person filed for the other positions that are up for election in 2020. Those candidates will not appear on a ballot, and there will be no primary election on Feb. 11. Each candidate is essentially elected unopposed.
Here is a complete list of candidates for the Ada City Council and area school boards:
Ada City Council
• Ward 2: Ben McFarlane.
• Ward 4: Guy Sewell.
Ada Board of Education
• Office 5, Ward 5: Keri Norris.
Allen Board of Education
• Office 5: Ron Batey.
Byng Board of Education
• Office 2, Ward 2 (unexpired) : Caleb Estes.
• Office 5, Ward 5 : Adrianna Lancaster.
Latta Board of Education
• Office 5: Connie Smith.
Roff Board of Education
• Office 5: Ken Rhoten.
Stonewall Board of Education
• Office 5: Luke Kimmel.
Vanoss Board of Education
• Office 5: Linda Embry.
Pontotoc Technology Center
• Office 5, Zone 2 — Erik C. Johnson.
