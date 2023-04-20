Sulphur High School sophomore, Corbin McCurdy, was recently awarded the rank of Eagle Scout. Corbin is the son of Brian McCurdy of Ada and Kristen Akerman of Sulphur.
Corbin joined Sulphur Boy Scout Troop 160 as a 2nd grader. The troop has been under the guidance of Scoutmaster Brian Day and has been chartered by the Sulphur United Methodist Church.
As a member of the Boy Scouts, Corbin has served the Sulphur community in various service projects. A few of these include flag ceremonies for the Chamber of Commerce, Chickasaw National Recreation Area, and Sulphur Wal-Mart. He has also assisted the American Legion with flag retirement. Corbin has served in the Order of the Arrow ceremonies to induct new members into the nationally recognized scouting honor society.
Corbin’s adventures as a Boy Scout include hiking over 90 miles to the summit of U.S. Geological Survey Benchmark of Mount Baldy at the Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimaron, New Mexico. In 2022, he attended the National Order of the Arrow Convention at the University of Tennessee. Corbin has served as a summer camp merit badge instructor at Camp Simpson.
His Eagle Project was completed at the Sulphur Veterans Center. Corbin coordinated and worked to remove the front entrance landscaping to prepare the area for new landscaping to be installed. Sulphur Veterans Center Administrator Jeff Livingston commented, “We would like to thank Corbin for doing a great job. It was something that was beneficial for everyone and appreciate the results.”
Special appreciation related to this project goes to Andy Parnell and Raymond Jackson of Beyond Brotherhood. Thank you to Sooners Food of Sulphur, Tractor Supply Manager Traci DeForest, and TH Rogers Lumber Company of Sulphur for donated materials. Additional thanks with the project is extended to fellow scouts of Troop 160, Troop 160 parents, Jeff Livingston and Jenny Norton of the Sulphur Veterans Center, and Scoutmaster Brian Day.
