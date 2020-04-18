State Sen. Greg McCortney will face an intraparty rival in this year’s race for the District 13 seat in the Oklahoma Senate.
McCortney, an Ada Republican who has served in the state Senate since 2016, drew a challenge from Republican newcomer Carisa Roberson of Ada. There are no other candidates in the race, so McCortney and Roberson will square off in November’s general election.
Here’s a roundup of other legislative and congressional races affecting Ada:
• State Rep. Ronny Johns will face another Republican, challenger Gary Rhynes, in the race for the 25th District seat in the Oklahoma House.
Johns, who was elected to the House in 2018, is finishing his first term in the House. Rhynes is making his second run for the 25th District seat after competing as an independent candidate two years ago.
There are no other candidates in the race.
• U.S. Rep. Tom Cole will compete against three fellow Republicans and three Democrats in his quest to hold onto the 4th District seat in the U.S. House.
Cole, who is wrapping up his ninth term in the U.S. House, will face intraparty challenges from James Taylor of Norman, Trevor Spies of Moore and Gilbert O. Sanders of Choctaw. The Democrats seeking the seat are Washington resident Mary Brannon, John D. Argo of Norman and David R. Slemmons of Norman.
Libertarian candidate Bob White of Norman is also in the race.
• U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe faces challenges from four Democrats, three Republicans, one Libertarian and two independent candidates this year.
The Democrats hoping to unseat Inhofe are Freedom resident Sheila Bilyeu, former Oklahoma City TV journalist Abby Broyles of Oklahoma City, OKC resident Elysabeth Britt and Ponca City resident R.O. Joe Cassity Jr.
The three Republican candidates for Inhofe’s position are Kingifsher resident JJ Stitt (a distant cousin of Gov. Kevin Stitt), John Tompkins of Oklahoma City and Neil Mavis of Tulsa. Libertarian candidate Robert Murphy of Norman is also in the race, as are independent candidates Joan Farr of Tulsa and Ada resident A.D. Nesbit.
