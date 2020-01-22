McCortney bill would raise minimum age on tobacco to 21

Oklahoma lawmakers may consider a bill this year that would bar people under 21 from buying tobacco products.
Sen. Greg McCortney recently filed Senate Bill 1423, which reflects a new federal law that raised the minimum age for buying cigarettes and other tobacco products to 21. Congress approved the federal Tobacco-Free Youth Act as part of a federal spending package in December 2019, and President Donald Trump later signed the measure into law.
McCortney, an Ada Republican who serves as vice chairman of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee, said SB 1423 will ensure that Oklahoma’s tobacco laws reflect the new age requirements contained in the Tobacco-Free Youth Act. He added that raising the legal age for tobacco could have a positive effect on Oklahomans’ health.
“Even though smoking rates are declining, it remains the leading cause of preventable death and disability,” McCortney said in a news release. “Raising the age limits for tobacco products will help us prevent needless deaths, improve the quality of life for thousands of citizens and save millions of dollars in health care costs.”
An attempt to reach McCortney for additional comment Tuesday was unsuccessful.
Oklahoma law currently allows people 18 and older to buy and use tobacco products, according to the news release. SB 1423 raises the minimum age to 21 and makes it illegal to sell or give tobacco products to anyone younger than 21.
SB 1423 was filed ahead of the 2020 legislative session, which begins Feb. 3.
