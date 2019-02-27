McCortney bill aims to help uninsured Oklahomans

When Sen. Greg McCortney thinks about Oklahoma’s health outcomes, he doesn’t like what he sees.
“It’s depressing, is probably the best word, and they keep getting worse,” the Ada Republican said in a Feb. 21 interview. “Basically, there’s only one other state that is less healthy than us.
“There are counties in southeast Oklahoma where your life expectancy is multiple years shorter than other places just in the state of Oklahoma, because the health care services are so sparse and, often times, just not good enough. I believe we’ve got to do something about that and if not me, who?”
McCortney’s solution to the problem: Senate Bill 605, which would expand the Insure Oklahoma program to cover more low-income Oklahomans. A Senate committee recently voted unanimously to advance the measure, which is currently going through the appropriations process.
Expanding access
SB 605 would direct the Oklahoma Health Care Authority to expand Insure Oklahoma so more low-income Oklahomans can get help with their health insurance premiums, CNHI state reporter Janelle Stecklein reported earlier this month. The program, known as the Oklahoma Plan, would be open to Oklahomans whose household income falls below 138 percent of federal poverty guidelines.
Eligible Oklahomans would receive private health insurance, and the federal government would foot much of the bill, Stecklein reported. The program would require able-bodied participants to work and pay up to 5 percent of their premiums.
Under the Affordable Care Act, states may accept federal health care dollars to expand their Medicaid programs. The goal is to help Americans with low incomes afford health insurance coverage.
McCortney’s bill is also designed to improve people’s access to health care, but the measure takes a different approach to the problem, he said.
“This is us going to the federal government and saying, ‘Hey, we don’t like that program, and that program doesn’t work for Oklahoma, but we think this specific program would,’ and asking permission to work with the federal government to create a program that actually works for Oklahoma and our population,” McCortney said.
SB 605 envisions a partnership between the state and the federal government, with the feds covering approximately 90 percent of the program’s cost and the state picking up the remaining 10 percent. The state’s share for the first year would be about $140 million, which would include start-up costs, and the federal government would put in $1.2 billion.
McCortney said the state could cover its share of the cost without raising taxes.
“We already spend quite a bit of money taking care of people who do not have insurance,” he said. “So if we don’t have to spend that money inside the health system, kind of propping up hospitals and doctors who take care of people who don’t have insurance, then all of a sudden the money to help fund this program will be easy to find.”
Oklahoma lawmakers have resisted calls to expand Medicaid in the past, partly due to worries that the federal government might eventually renege on its promise to cover most of the cost.
McCortney said SB 605 addresses that possibility.
“That, to me, is one of the biggest reasons for us to do this,” he said. “With the Oklahoma Plan, part of the contract that we would sign with the federal government will state that if the share ever reduces lower than the 90/10, then the state Legislature would have to vote to agree to stay in. Otherwise, the contract would automatically be null and void.”
Pros and cons
The Oklahoma Policy Institute, a liberal-leaning think tank based in Oklahoma City, hailed McCortney’s proposal to improve Oklahomans’ access to health care.
“We are very encouraged to see a serious effort to expand health insurance coverage and fill in a gap for hundreds of thousands of working, low-income Oklahomans who currently are unable to see a doctor or fill a prescription because they don’t have insurance,” the institute’s executive director, David Blatt, said Tuesday.
Blatt said most states with expanded Medicaid programs have tapped federal health care dollars to enroll people directly in Medicaid. He added that SB 605 takes a different route by using federal funds to subsidize private health insurance.
“So if it passes in something like its current form, we would see an expansion of coverage for folks that would not be enrolled directly in Medicaid,” Blatt said. “They would have the same commercial health insurance coverage that people now purchase through the exchange or get through their employer, through Blue Cross Blue Shield or other private carriers.”
But Jonathan Small, president of the conservative think tank Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs, described SB 605 as “Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion” that would cause major financial headaches for the state. He said Oklahoma would suffer the same fate as other states that have adopted some form of Medicaid expansion, only to experience higher-than-expected enrollment and massive cost overruns.
“We’re very concerned that implementation of Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion in Oklahoma would lead to what it’s led to in other states,” Small said. “Which is preventing developmentally disabled (people) from accessing Medicaid and also destabilizing that program and making it harder for the aged, blind, disabled and children and pregnant mothers to access care who currently rely on the program.”
Small said he would rather see Oklahoma rethink the way it distributes future payments from a 1998 settlement agreement between 46 states and the tobacco industry. He said those payments should be dedicated to improving community health care systems.
“That one reform alone would generate $75 million a year that could be specifically used to cover losses at small hospitals and recruit new doctors to smaller communities by completely covering their student loans and paying incentives for them relocating,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.