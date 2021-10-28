McCortney appointed to top leadership post in Senate

Sen. Greg McCortney has been chosen to serve as majority floor leader, the second-highest ranking leadership position in the Senate.
Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, announced Wednesday that McCortney, R-Ada, will immediately take over the responsibilities and duties of Senate majority floor leader.
“Throughout his time in the Senate, Greg McCortney has proven himself to be an insightful leader and skilled legislator,” Treat said. “I appreciate his attention to detail and his strong work ethic. His talents and skills will serve the Senate and the state of Oklahoma well as majority floor leader.”
The Senate majority floor leader’s primary duty is to assign bills to the chamber’s policy committees, set the agenda for each Senate floor session, and manage the progress and action of the floor during the legislative session. Additionally, the majority floor leader serves as a key member of the leadership team of the president pro tempore, the top-ranking leadership post in the Senate.
“I am honored to be selected by Pro Tem Treat to serve as Senate majority floor leader,” McCortney said. “Managing the assignments of legislation to committees and directing the flow of bills through the legislative process in the Senate is a tough job, but I am excited about the challenge and opportunity to serve in this new leadership role.”
McCortney previously served as chair of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee and as Senate Republican Caucus vice chair. He also served as a presiding officer of the Senate, a parliamentary position that chairs the daily floor sessions of the Senate.
McCortney was elected to the Senate in 2016 and represents Garvin, Hughes, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie and Seminole counties. He holds a bachelor's degree from Oklahoma City University and a Master of Divinity from Asbury Theological Seminary.
McCortney lives in Ada with his wife, Ashley, and their children, Addison, Reagan and Carl.
McCortney’s Senate e-mail and phone number remain unchanged; however, his Capitol office will be relocated to Senate Room 421.
“This new role comes with more responsibility and time commitments, but I am eager to continue serving District 13 and invite you to stop by my office if you are visiting the Capitol. And please continue to reach out to my office if I can be of assistance to you,” McCortney said.
