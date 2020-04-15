McCortney announces reelection bid

Ada small-businessman and current District 13 State Sen. Greg McCortney has announced he will seek re-election this year.
McCortney was first elected in 2016 and has risen to now serve as chairman of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee. This year, he was also elected by his fellow Republican senators to serve as majority caucus vice chairman.
McCortney and his wife, Ashley, live in Ada with their children, Addison, Reagan and Carl. They attend Trinity Baptist Church in Ada. A former pastor, McCortney is the owner of McCortney Family In-home Care and was the longtime owner of McCortney Family Hospice.
“I was born in Ada and have lived and worked in south-central Oklahoma virtually my entire life. Representing my home area has been an incredible honor. I want to continue working for the things that make our area truly special – things like our conservative values, strong schools, an improved economy, protecting our natural resources and promoting agriculture and energy.” McCortney said.
Leaders support McCortney
Several leaders announced their immediate support for McCortney’s reelection.
Tony Lauinger, chairman of Oklahomans for Life (National Right to Life’s state affiliate), said, “Senator Greg McCortney is a courageous, committed defender of the right to life. He is devoted to providing effective, lasting, enforceable protection for the lives of unborn children.”
Pauls Valley Schools Superintendent Mike Martin said, “Greg has been an exceptional senator. He’s always been there when our schools have needed him. I know that if any of our students or teachers has an issue, Senator McCortney is a phone call away, ready to help. I’m proud to support Sen. McCortney, and I urge you to do the same.”
“We are thankful for Senator Greg McCortney’s brave and tireless leadership on behalf of preborn children in our state. Oklahomans want their Legislature to protect those who cannot protect themselves, and Sen. McCortney has been steadfast in his resolve to do so,” said Paul Abner, president of Oklahoma Faith Leaders, a group that includes leadership from Oklahoma Baptists, Catholics, Assemblies of God, Heartland Church of God and New Horizons Pentecostal Holiness.
Conservative leadership earns awards
McCortney’s work in the Senate has been recognized with many awards, including:
• American Conservative Union (Matt Schlapp, chairman) top five conservative senator, received in 2019.
• Oklahoma Constitution newspaper, top 10 conservative.
• A rating (90%+) every year from the Research Institute for Economic Development.
• Oklahoma State Medical Association Legislator of the Year 2020.
• Perfect score from the Institute for Child Advocacy received in 2019.
• Oklahoma Sheriff’s Association 2017 Legislative Award.
• Oklahoma Professional Economic Development Council Legislative Advocate in 2017.
• Oklahoma Primary Care Association Legislative Champion of the Year in 2019.
• Oklahoma Academy of Family Physicians Legislator of the Year in 2019.
Over 40 bills passed into law
McCortney has successfully passed over 40 bills into law and advanced many conservative causes in the Senate, including:
• Fighting the opioid epidemic. McCortney’s bill, SB 85, expanded training for local school officials to treat opioid overdoses.
Protecting our water
Greg’s bill, SB 568, established a five-year study to preserve the Arbuckle-Simpson Aquifer, the sole source for much of south-central Oklahoma’s water.
Helping surviving family members
McCortney served as the Senate author on HB 1395, which simplifies the process for surviving family members to access their deceased family member’s safety deposit boxes, without the time and expense of court proceedings.
Ensuring patient choice
McCortney served as primary Senate author on HB 2632, which ensures patients have a right to choose the pharmacy of their choice, preventing insurance companies from dictating patients’ medical choices.
Supporting law enforcement
McCortney authored numerous bills, including SB 88, SB 89, SB 90, SB 1023 and HB 1671, which strengthen law enforcement and support the mission of CLEET, strengthening their presence in our area.
