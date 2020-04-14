McCane selected for GLBT diversity scholarship

East Central University’s Human Diversity Committee has selected Trevor McCane to receive the 2020-2021 GLBT Centennial Diversity Scholarship.
McCane, a senior from Valliant, is majoring in human services counseling with a minor in psychology. The GLBT scholarship is for $1,000 per semester. As part of the award, he will also serve on the Human Diversity Committee.
“When I think about what all of the diversity that we have on ECU’s campus means to me, it makes me want to strive to make sure that each of our students feels as comfortable as they can feel,” said McCane upon receiving the scholarship. “I want for each student to feel that they can live as their authentic self unapologetically.”
McCane is very active on campus. He has served as the junior representative for the Student Government Association, secretary of ECU PRIDE and secretary of ECU’s delegation to the Oklahoma Intercollegiate Legislature. One of McCane’s goals is to become a counselor who specializes in addressing LGBTQ+ mental health issues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.