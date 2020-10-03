McCall's Chapel School hires Director of Marketing Tech

Ashley Keenan, an Ada native and graduate of East Central University where she was twice honored as Outstanding Computer Science Major, has joined McCall’s Chapel School as Director of Marketing Tech.
In this new role, Keenan will drive the organization’s social media efforts, re-design and refresh websites, and assist in the technical training of all members of the McCall’s team.
Prior to accepting her new role at McCall’s, Keenan had worked with The Chickasaw Nation, ECU and LegalShield, along with freelancing as a social media marketer and computer technician. Keenan and her husband, Lance, live in Ada and with their two daughters, Alanah, 8, and Lennox, 5.
“The opportunity to help shed light on McCall’s is very appealing to me,” Keenan said. “Every day, I am gifted with fantastic stories to tell about incredible individuals. It’s my goal to make sure the public is aware.”
“Being located just outside of Ada, it’s fair to say the McCall’s campus is ‘rural rural Oklahoma’,” said McCall’s CEO John Long. “To that extent, our organization and residents have been ‘out-of-sight, out-of-mind’ for far too long – a frustration compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Ashley is bringing her tech savvy, experience and creativity to us; she’s immediately made us better and will be our leader in informing the public and families about the happenings and health of our McCall’s residents.”
McCall’s Chapel School is a 66-year-old organization that provides life-changing supports to individuals with intellectual disabilities so that they may live independent, well-adjusted and happy lives in the manner of their own, informed choosing. The organization, along with McCall’s Community Homes, serves more the 300 individuals.
