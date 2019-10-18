McCall's announces partnership with PepsiCo

McCall’s Chapel School, an Ada-based nonprofit organization, has announced a 10-year agreement reached with PepsiCo to provide vending on its 197-acre campus. The agreement became effective Aug. 1 and will run through July 31, 2029.
McCall’s Chapel CEO John Long said the agreement provides quality and constancy for the organization’s residents, individuals with intellectual disabilities.
“Most importantly, PepsiCo will provide our residents quality products on a consistent basis. This is made even more important due to our campus being just east of Ada. Our residents can’t easily walk to the corner convenience store,” Long said. “It’s a big commitment by PepsiCo to do service and stock our machines on a regular basis.
“Couple the service and quality with the commitment of PepsiCo to improve the quality of life our residents have, and we feel very good about this partnership,” Long said. “Revenue from this agreement will allow us an opportunity — one we haven’t had previously — to be creative in funding healthier alternatives for our residents and their diets.”
Erica Highsmith, PepsiCo’s key account manager for McCall’s, said the collaborative agreement will also allow the partners to be selective in the products offered on campus.
“PepsiCo is thrilled to partner with McCall’s Chapel School and looks forward to providing the residents there with products and experiences they will enjoy,” Highsmith said. “We understand the needs of the residents and are proud to provide a wide variety of beverage options from our large portfolio.”
McCall’s Chapel School Inc. has been located in Pontotoc County since 1954 and provides a wide array of supports to over 300 individuals with intellectual disabilities in the Ada and Oklahoma City areas. The organization’s mission is to provide life-changing supports to individuals with intellectual disabilities so that they may live independent, well-adjusted and happy lives in the manner of their own, informed choosing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.