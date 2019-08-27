A Maysville woman was injured Friday in a one-vehicle wreck near Pauls Valley.
Carrie L. Johnson was westbound on a county road one mile north of Pauls Valley when she failed to negotiate a curve, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. Johnson’s 2002 Honda Accord went off the right side of the road and struck an embankment.
Johnson, 19. was airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she was admitted in stable condition with head and leg injuries. She was listed in fair condition Monday.
The Honda Accord was equipped with seat belts, which were not in use, and its airbags were deployed.
The OHP report cited unsafe speed on the curve as the cause of the wreck and said a trooper noticed the odor of an alcoholic beverage on Johnson.
