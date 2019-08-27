ROFF [ndash] A celebration of life for Gene Harley Phillips, 80, of Roff will be from 2-5 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Roff Student Center. Mr. Phillips passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at his home with family and friends present. He was born June 14, 1939, at Fitzhugh to Charles A. and Rachel A.…