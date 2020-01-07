Several members of the Green Country Classic Mustangs club, based in Tulsa, cruised down to Ada in their Ford Mustangs Sunday to photograph their cars in front of a mural on the side of the old Ada News building at 116 N. Broadway.
The mural, painted by artist Brent Greenwood, is of a character in the Disney/LucasFilm series, “The Mandalorian,” known as The Child. However, many people refer to the character — and the mural — as Baby Yoda. The adorable little green guy has gone viral since his introduction in the show.
Green Country Classic Mustangs is a non-profit regional group of the Mustang Club of America.
The organizer of Sunday’s event, Cherie Bergeron, said she saw the mural on a local newscast.
“Well, I saw it on the channel 6 News (KOTV) up in Tulsa, and I was telling somebody that my husband got a new car and he needs to get a thousand miles on it before he can put it on the track,” Bergeron said. “I said, ‘Oh, honey, there’s a place we can go, we can cruise down there.’ So I just put it out to our group, and we all decided, ‘Yeah, it’s going to be a beautiful day on Sunday, and we’re going to do it.’”
Cherie’s husband, Jerry Bergeron, is the lead instructor at Hallet High Speed Touring, a place where people learn how to drive on a track and keep their vehicle under control.
The Bergerons are lifetime members of the Mustang club, and, in the past, Jerry has served as vice president and president, while Cherie has served as secretary and newsletter editor.
Jerry said one of the things that the club does is take trips to interesting places across the state of Oklahoma. The couple drove down in a Ford Mustang GT350R
After the photo shoot, the group ate lunch at Blue Moon Cafe.
